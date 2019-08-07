Usca Ria Boosted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Credit Suisse Ag Has Increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position By $271.81 Million

Credit Suisse Ag increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 641.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 2.11 million shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.44M shares with $316.04 million value, up from 328,500 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $111.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $111.25. About 2.90M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 Profit View After Quarterly Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 24/04/2018 – LLY: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD MANDATE PASS-THROUGH REBATES; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6 billion to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REPORTS ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA PHASE 3 RANGE STUDY; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS

Usca Ria Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 7.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc acquired 5,776 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 79,117 shares with $8.84 million value, up from 73,341 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $101.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $115.35. About 2.48 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages

Usca Ria Llc decreased Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 52,708 shares to 21,004 valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 12,210 shares and now owns 32,374 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 3,410 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 150,000 shares. Halsey Inc Ct reported 2.04% stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 527,393 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv Management has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,002 shares. Duncker Streett And Comm, Missouri-based fund reported 555 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Fin Advsr has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Matrix Asset Advsrs reported 87,784 shares. Southeast Asset stated it has 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 35,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Int Group has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hartford Financial Mgmt accumulated 7,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Peretz Richard N.. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $124 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 462,243 shares to 2.34M valued at $39.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) stake by 512,312 shares and now owns 4.90 million shares. International Game Technolog (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Networks stated it has 3,800 shares. Marco Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,135 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Peoples Financial Service holds 1.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 16,275 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Com reported 8,466 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc invested in 343,111 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Dorsey Wright And Associate owns 17,894 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.32% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 26,844 shares. Washington Bank & Trust invested 0.21% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 47,245 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Com holds 1,605 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.28% or 122,365 shares. American holds 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 2,900 shares.

