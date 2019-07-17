Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Shareholder Fort LP Trimmed Its Position by $4.10 Million; Boston Properties (BXP) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Trimmed Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 7,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 725,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.12M, down from 732,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 345,451 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 84.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 49,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,097 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 58,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 406,530 shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 29.58% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.01% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 02/04/2018 – Global Leader in Nutrition Expanding to Four New Markets; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.13 BLN TO $1.17 BLN; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.25 TO $4.55; 25/05/2018 – USANA reorganizes research and development department to heighten focus on clinical studies; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH 1Q EPS $1.19, EST. $1.05 (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – USANA REORGANIZES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ USANA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USNA); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.86 million for 18.70 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

