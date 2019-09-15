Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Market Value Declined While Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Stake; Harmonic (HLIT) Holder Polar Securities Boosted Its Stake by $638,050 as Market Value Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 96.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The hedge fund held 400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 140,473 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 12/03/2018 USANA Named Top Rated Direct Selling Brand for Fifth Time; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences 1Q EPS $1.19; 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding lnformative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.13 BLN TO $1.17 BLN; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ USANA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USNA); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH 1Q EPS $1.19, EST. $1.05 (2 EST.)

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 127,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.27M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 322,157 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 8-K 2018-04-30; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %); 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT)

Analysts await USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.24 per share. USNA’s profit will be $18.12 million for 21.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold USNA shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.58 million shares or 1.38% more from 13.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Lc invested in 54,737 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset LP has 0.04% invested in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) for 44,110 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 9,709 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 208,164 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.31% or 814,104 shares in its portfolio. 37,274 were accumulated by Citigroup. State Street invested in 0% or 394,651 shares. Ameritas Inv invested in 0% or 1,152 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Shell Asset Mngmt Co has 0.01% invested in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). 1,087 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Highstreet Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 20,346 shares to 29,944 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 64,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32,000 shares to 222,000 shares, valued at $25.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 15.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40.00M shares, and cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.