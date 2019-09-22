Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Holding Raised by Nordea Investment Management Ab; Somerville Kurt F Lowered Celgene (CELG) Holding by $579,232; Stock Price Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 18,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The institutional investor held 77,556 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 59,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 363,202 shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding lnformative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.13 BLN TO $1.17 BLN; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH 1Q EPS $1.19, EST. $1.05 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences 1Q EPS $1.19; 25/05/2018 – USANA REORGANIZES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Sales and Increases 2018 Outlook; 25/05/2018 – USANA reorganizes research and development department to heighten focus on clinical studies; 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596,000, down from 12,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year's $2.03 per share. CELG's profit will be $1.83B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

