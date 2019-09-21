Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Holder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Declined; Bluefin Trading Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Cut by $132.38 Million

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 68.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 849,810 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.91 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is down 7.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 7,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The hedge fund held 24,530 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 32,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 363,202 shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Sales and Increases 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH 1Q EPS $1.19, EST. $1.05 (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.13B-$1.17B; 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences 1Q EPS $1.19; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ USANA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USNA); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 15,458 shares to 39,320 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.24 per share. USNA’s profit will be $18.12M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold USNA shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.58 million shares or 1.38% more from 13.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 28,129 shares to 143,829 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 164,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nii Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $610.91 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.