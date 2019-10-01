Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Holder Matarin Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $1.01 Million as Share Price Declined; Burney Co Has Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 12,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The institutional investor held 151,772 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.06 million, up from 138,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 72,162 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.25 TO $4.55; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding lnformative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.13 BLN TO $1.17 BLN; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.13B-$1.17B; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences 1Q EPS $1.19; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH 1Q EPS $1.19, EST. $1.05 (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 21/04/2018 – DJ USANA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USNA); 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies

Burney Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 9,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 95,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96M, down from 105,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $73.78. About 4.79 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold USNA shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.58 million shares or 1.38% more from 13.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Company Ma owns 6,042 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) for 4,062 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp reported 11,928 shares stake. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 28,181 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 5,833 were accumulated by Amer Century. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). 705 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.04% or 130,061 shares. 15,127 are owned by Indexiq Ltd. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn Incorporated has 0% invested in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 20,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 70,830 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) for 198,575 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com owns 814,104 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7,539 shares to 31,423 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 5,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,031 shares, and cut its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 58,295 shares to 109,177 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,841 are owned by Intersect Capital. Shelter Mutual Ins holds 67,050 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp has 2.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 60,046 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,198 shares. Asset Group Inc accumulated 10,033 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 21,724 shares. Bell Bancorp stated it has 0.93% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.69% or 421,407 shares. Indiana Tru Management Company owns 14,765 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 10,890 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 805,192 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability accumulated 18,330 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Modera Wealth Lc holds 0.05% or 3,562 shares in its portfolio.