USA Truck Inc. (USAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) and Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). The two are both Trucking companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck Inc. 15 0.14 N/A 1.48 9.35 Echo Global Logistics Inc. 23 0.22 N/A 0.99 22.04

Table 1 demonstrates USA Truck Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Echo Global Logistics Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to USA Truck Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. USA Truck Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us USA Truck Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 8.1% Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.55 beta indicates that USA Truck Inc. is 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Echo Global Logistics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

USA Truck Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Echo Global Logistics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Echo Global Logistics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to USA Truck Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for USA Truck Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Truck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Echo Global Logistics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 average price target and a 43.16% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

USA Truck Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 99.7%. About 5.7% of USA Truck Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Truck Inc. -2.67% -8.53% -25.91% -33.94% -47.36% -7.55% Echo Global Logistics Inc. -5.32% -12.25% -12% -14.02% -21.62% 6.79%

For the past year USA Truck Inc. had bearish trend while Echo Global Logistics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Echo Global Logistics Inc. beats USA Truck Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international. Its principal transportation management and logistics services include rate negotiation; procurement of transportation; shipment execution and tracking; carrier management, selection, reporting, and compliance; executive dashboard presentations and detailed shipment reports; freight bill payment and audit; claims processing and service refund management; design and management of inbound client freight programs; individually configured Web portals and self-service data warehouses; enterprise resource planning integration with transactional shipment data; and integration of shipping applications into client e-commerce sites, as well as back-end reports customized to the internal reporting needs of the business. The company serves clients operating in various industries, such as manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, consumer products, and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.