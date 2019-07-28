USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Reaches $8.18 After 6.00% Down Move; Lodge Hill Capital Boosted Its Lennar (LEN) Position

The stock of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 15.32% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 376,159 shares traded or 185.08% up from the average. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 47.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.79% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Managemen Exits Position in USA Truck; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge FundsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $69.85 million company. It was reported on Jul, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $7.69 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:USAK worth $4.19M less.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 35.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc acquired 51,500 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock rose 9.86%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 196,869 shares with $9.66 million value, up from 145,369 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $14.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN)

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 25,800 shares to 339,025 valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Topbuild Corp stake by 108,500 shares and now owns 40,561 shares. Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA maintained the shares of LEN in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. Susquehanna downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Raymond James has “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 28. JP Morgan maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Wednesday, June 26. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $5400 target. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Sunday, February 24 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wedbush. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 244,264 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 354,834 shares. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 29,862 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moore LP has 355,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ruffer Llp holds 0.06% or 45,798 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com reported 14,986 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Geode Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.04 million shares. First Tru Lp has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New Jersey-based Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 56,500 shares. 30,099 are held by M&T Commercial Bank Corp.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “USA Truck (USAK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “USA Truck Blames Soft Freight Environment, Declining Spot Rates For Lower Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate USA Truck (USAK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $69.85 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 6.75 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $150,943 activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider Creager Robert E. bought $49,928. Another trade for 2,900 shares valued at $40,162 was bought by GLASER THOMAS M. 1,360 shares valued at $19,963 were bought by Chambers Mary Susan on Monday, May 6. 3,000 shares valued at $40,890 were bought by ENZOR GARY on Monday, May 13.