USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Reaches $8.16 52-Week Low; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

The stock of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.83 target or 4.00% below today’s $8.16 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $70.02M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $7.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.80M less. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 52,625 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 60.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold USA Truck, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.51 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc stated it has 14,700 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 900 shares. 28,046 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Com. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 36,143 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.13% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) or 90,457 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 22,535 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0.01% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 10,633 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc accumulated 27,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% or 416,133 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt L P invested in 0.03% or 53,910 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has 23,300 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 7,400 shares.

Analysts await USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USAK’s profit will be $3.43 million for 5.10 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by USA Truck, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,233.33% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $150,943 activity. Another trade for 1,360 shares valued at $19,963 was made by Chambers Mary Susan on Monday, May 6. ENZOR GARY also bought $40,890 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares. $40,162 worth of stock was bought by GLASER THOMAS M on Thursday, May 2. Another trade for 3,600 shares valued at $49,928 was bought by Creager Robert E..

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $70.02 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 6.74 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.40 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.