USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) EPS Estimated At $0.36; Addvantage Technologies Group Has 0.57 Sentiment

Analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 16.13% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. USAK’s profit would be $3.07 million giving it 6.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, USA Truck, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 120,116 shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 47.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.79% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 7 sold and decreased their positions in Addvantage Technologies Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.13 million shares, down from 1.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Addvantage Technologies Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.51 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. for 351,061 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 5,022 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in the company for 105,127 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,928 shares.

The stock increased 4.96% or $0.0799 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6899. About 22,651 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) has risen 5.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500.

More notable recent ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADDvantage Technologies Names New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ADDvantage Technologies to Divest Cable TV Segment Operations – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. to Hold Special Meeting of Stockholders on May 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. to Report Financial Results For the Fiscal Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $150,943 activity. ENZOR GARY bought $40,890 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $19,963 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was bought by Chambers Mary Susan. 2,900 USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares with value of $40,162 were bought by GLASER THOMAS M. Shares for $49,928 were bought by Creager Robert E. on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold USA Truck, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.51 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Moreover, Scopus Asset Mngmt L P has 0.1% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 10,633 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Chicago Equity Lc reported 46,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 168,569 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 72,520 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 416,133 shares. Systematic L P reported 53,910 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 14,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Grace & White Inc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Amer Int Group stated it has 5,049 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 36,143 shares.