USA Truck Inc. (USAK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) is a company in the Trucking industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of USA Truck Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.04% of all Trucking’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand USA Truck Inc. has 6.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has USA Truck Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck Inc. 70,657,277.00% 15.80% 4.10% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares USA Truck Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck Inc. 6.02M 9 5.30 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

USA Truck Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio USA Truck Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for USA Truck Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Truck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.00 2.52

The rivals have a potential upside of 76.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of USA Truck Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Truck Inc. -16.97% -18.47% -40.77% -56.3% -60.64% -45.76% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year USA Truck Inc. had bearish trend while USA Truck Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of USA Truck Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, USA Truck Inc.’s rivals have 1.60 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. USA Truck Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than USA Truck Inc.

Volatility and Risk

USA Truck Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.46. Competitively, USA Truck Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.66 which is 65.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

USA Truck Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

USA Truck Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors USA Truck Inc.