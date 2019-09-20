USA Truck Inc. (USAK) and AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Contrasting side by side

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) and AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) are two firms in the Trucking that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck Inc. 12 0.14 N/A 1.53 5.30 AutoWeb Inc. 3 0.30 N/A -2.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see USA Truck Inc. and AutoWeb Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) and AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 4.1% AutoWeb Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -55.2%

Volatility and Risk

USA Truck Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AutoWeb Inc.’s 103.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of USA Truck Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, AutoWeb Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. AutoWeb Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than USA Truck Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of USA Truck Inc. shares and 20.5% of AutoWeb Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of USA Truck Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of AutoWeb Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Truck Inc. -16.97% -18.47% -40.77% -56.3% -60.64% -45.76% AutoWeb Inc. 1.18% -4.74% 5.23% 12.13% -9.52% 12.13%

For the past year USA Truck Inc. has -45.76% weaker performance while AutoWeb Inc. has 12.13% stronger performance.

Summary

USA Truck Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AutoWeb Inc.

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as an automotive marketing services company in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The companyÂ’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions. It owns and operates an automotive Website, Autobytel.com that offers consumers the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; and an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns. The companyÂ’s products and services also comprise iControl by Autobytel, which allows dealers various options to filter and control vehicle leads; WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; Email Manager that provides follow up emails on behalf of the dealers to consumers who have submitted leads; and Lead Call, which provides a live phone call to the consumer on behalf of the dealers and schedules an appointment for the consumer to visit the dealership regarding the vehicle. In addition, it offers Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers online monthly payment information; mobile products and services that facilitate communication between dealers and car buyers on smart phones and tablets; and SaleMove, which allows auto dealers and manufacturers to interact with consumer through live video, audio and text based chat, or phone, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.