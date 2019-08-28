Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Price Rose While P-A-W Capital Has Lifted Stake by $560,000; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Position by $7.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 436,917 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 91.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 44,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4,029 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 48,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $159.55. About 2.09M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Lllp owns 52,213 shares. Legacy Ptnrs holds 0.5% or 6,790 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.5% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regent Mgmt Lc holds 0.62% or 11,687 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 53,165 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rmb Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 9,656 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 8,376 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Com accumulated 2,240 shares. Fmr Llc owns 5.68M shares. Nomura Hldgs owns 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 99,319 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated stated it has 122,343 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has 166,604 shares. 12,409 were reported by Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated. 3,112 are owned by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 727,029 shares to 853,606 shares, valued at $75.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 732,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces 10-Yr $77M Contract Win from Honeywell (HON) to Provide Logistics Services for US Air Force – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR).

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why USA Technologies Stock Was Slammed Today – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notification – StreetInsider.com” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Vendingmarketwatch.com and their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Hearing Panel Grants Extension to Regain Compliance – VendingMarketWatch” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Fund Takes Stake In Small-Cap Payments Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 515 shares. 679 are owned by Kistler. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 139,986 shares. 494,299 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 3 shares. 24,016 are held by Invesco Limited. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 40,079 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 75,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Intll Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 36,341 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 3,319 shares. Foundation Ltd Liability Com holds 3.89% or 474,066 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 60,000 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.