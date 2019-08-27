Usa Technologies (USAT) Stake Maintained by Perkins Capital Management Inc; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Linden Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake by $734,305

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 1.10 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 339,778 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 38,844 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 0.02% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). D E Shaw & holds 72,126 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.19% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perritt Cap Mgmt reported 60,000 shares stake. Citigroup invested in 17,484 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 28,163 shares. North Run Ltd Partnership holds 670,000 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Group reported 36,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. G2 Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Tci Wealth Advsr has 531 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 100 shares. 16,750 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 59,900 shares to 485,150 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,449 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Llc invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 1.75 million shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc invested in 22,425 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 20,682 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,974 shares. Ecor1 Cap Limited Liability Co reported 5.48% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 605,097 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 21,283 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 14.94M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 388,435 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Capital Ww Investors has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Sarissa Cap L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7.54 million shares.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.11M shares to 3.76 million shares, valued at $278.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip.Com Intl Lt 1.99 01Jul25 (Prn) by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc 3 15Dec22 (Prn).