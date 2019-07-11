Usa Technologies (USAT) Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Upped Position; Fisher Asset Management Lowered Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Stake by $2.59 Million as Stock Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 152,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.63M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.18 million, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 952,454 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 14.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 574,092 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $118.09 million for 6.45 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Limited Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 424,026 shares to 6.90 million shares, valued at $377.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 133,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 70,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).