Usa Technologies (USAT) Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $560,000 as Share Value Rose; As Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock Declined, Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Increased Its Holding

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 273,867 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 58,444 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 139,986 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 75,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 688,967 shares. 320,000 are held by Paw Corp. Invesco accumulated 24,016 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs holds 34,195 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 100 shares. 33,386 were reported by Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Liability Corp. Northern Tru has 674,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 19,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 56,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 25,100 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.02% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Vendingmarketwatch.com which released: “USA Technologies Celebrates 20 Years Of Leadership And Innovation During NAMA Show – VendingMarketWatch” on April 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why USA Technologies, Inc. Stock Fell 55.7% in September – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “USAT: Why Intel Stock Popped 5% This Morning – Yahoo News” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Vendingmarketwatch.com and their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer – VendingMarketWatch” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies (USAT) Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 21, 2018.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Macellum Issues Letter to Stockholders of Citi Trends – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citi Trends Sets Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi Trends: The Management Of This Company Deserves A Reward In The Form Of A Higher Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2018. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi Trends’ (CTRN) CEO Bruce Smith on Q3 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Trends: Stealing A Known Off-Priced Playbook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.