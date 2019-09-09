Usa Technologies (USAT) Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Increased Holding by $2.22 Million; Hess Com (HES) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Raised Its Stake by $326,880 as Stock Value Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 556,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 2.24 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.01M market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 1.08M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 54,240 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 48,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 4.07 million shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,722 shares to 365,983 shares, valued at $43.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 71,700 shares to 88,813 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

