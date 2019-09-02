Usa Technologies (USAT) Shareholder First Washington Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.92 Million; Retrophin (RTRX) Shareholder Emory University Has Upped Its Holding by $389,114

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 351,888 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 229,214 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 33,460 shares to 72,620 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,085 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares to 71,884 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,959 shares, and cut its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.