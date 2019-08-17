Usa Technologies (USAT) Share Value Rose While P-A-W Capital Has Lifted by $560,000 Its Position; As Mts Systems (MTSC) Shares Rose, Holder Tributary Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 1.06 million shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 56,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 447,405 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37 million, up from 390,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 104,061 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 222,771 shares. Moreover, Gp has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 24,016 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,316 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.80 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 21,983 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 75,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 283,188 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Co holds 112,830 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 17,484 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Fmr Llc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 309,411 shares. G2 Management Lc reported 2.24 million shares stake. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 40,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,290 shares to 12,510 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS).

