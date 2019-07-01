Usa Technologies (USAT) Share Price Rose While P-A-W Capital Lifted Its Stake; As Celanese Del (CE) Share Value Rose, Gmt Capital Cut Holding

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.50 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344.75M, down from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $108.38. About 718,754 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 261,573 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 75,705 shares. Citigroup holds 17,484 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 16,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech holds 0% or 13,863 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 16,750 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 4,133 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 10,750 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 24,016 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Foundation Capital Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 474,066 shares. Perkins Cap reported 287,935 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 139,986 shares. Paw Capital invested in 1.31% or 320,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated reported 283,188 shares.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notification – StreetInsider.com” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLNX, TNXP among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice – StreetInsider.com” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nasdaq issues delisting notice to USA Technologies – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; TJX Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 40,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CorMedix Inc. to Ring NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, June 10 – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celanese: Will You Take The Bait? – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $313.99 million for 10.93 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 41,900 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $49.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 471,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.