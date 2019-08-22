Usa Technologies (USAT) Share Price Rose While P-A-W Capital Increased Its Holding; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Trimmed Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $11.16 Million as Share Value Rose

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.76M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 171,319 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 142,088 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79 million for 14.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares to 972,030 shares, valued at $104.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 3,740 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com reported 0.12% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 9,941 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Woodstock holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 9,805 shares. Jennison Associate holds 27,386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,502 shares. Cibc World holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 215,399 shares. 15,229 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has 15,477 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 689,815 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.12% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,092 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 158 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd has invested 0.09% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Tci Wealth Inc owns 531 shares. Shannon River Fund Ltd Liability Co reported 600,501 shares. Foundation Cap Limited Liability accumulated 474,066 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 11,860 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 3 shares. S Squared Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 488,031 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 72,126 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 21,118 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 674,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 118,626 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc owns 112,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 25,464 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 40,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).