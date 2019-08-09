Usa Technologies (USAT) Market Valuation Rose While P-A-W Capital Has Raised by $560,000 Its Stake; Polar Securities Stake in Open Text (Put) (OTEX) Has Upped by $1.87 Million

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 197,589 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (Put) (OTEX) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 153,232 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Put) by 127,500 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (Put) (NYSE:ABX) by 611,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (Call) (FRTSF).

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Open Text Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 7.2% Return On Equity, Is Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Open Text (OTEX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OpenText Named a Leader in ECM Content Platforms – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Ameritas Prtn holds 0% or 4,133 shares. Invesco holds 24,016 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 38,844 shares. The New York-based S Squared Techs Ltd has invested 1.56% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 19,538 shares in its portfolio. 16,200 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timessquare Mngmt Lc reported 1.83M shares. 309,411 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. First Republic Invest Management has 103,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 25,100 shares.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “USA Technologies and CSC ServiceWorks Announce Supply Agreement – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Total System Services Are Charging Higher on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “USAT: Why Intel Stock Popped 5% This Morning – Yahoo News” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why USA Technologies Stock Was Slammed Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.