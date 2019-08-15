Usa Technologies (USAT) Holding Raised by Perkins Capital Management Inc; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $363,208

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 87,356 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.36. About 5.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – Facebook Inc: Discounted Cash Flow Valuation (DCF); 18/03/2018 – U.K. Alleges Facebook-Linked Data Firm CEO Made False Statements; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 01/05/2018 – $SNAP’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 last quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MUST FACE CLASS ACTION OVER FACE-TAGGING IN PHOTOS -U.S. JUDGE; 09/04/2018 – Ahead of Mark Zuckerberg Testimony, Facebook Already Has Made Changes; 14/03/2018 – Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS COUNTRIES MUST FIND SMOOTH TRANSITION TO A LOW-CARBON ECONOMY; 28/03/2018 – Acxiom Announces Change to Facebook Relationship; 15/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LITE TO LAUNCH IN MORE COUNTRIES, INCLUDING U.S.: RTRS

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,000 shares to 14,690 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,449 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Cap Management holds 0.09% or 60,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 16,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 19,538 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 114,400 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc reported 34,195 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce, New York-based fund reported 25,464 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.19% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 24,016 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 2.83M shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 31,900 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 283,188 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co reported 422,604 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 688,967 shares. Pnc Financial stated it has 35 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 118,626 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.