Usa Technologies (USAT) Holding Held by P-A-W Capital Corp; As Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Shares Rose, Raging Capital Management Lifted Stake

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.87M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13 million, up from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 46,345 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.61 million market cap company. It closed at $7.91 lastly. It is down 51.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,950 shares to 140,500 shares, valued at $23.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 264,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,998 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Management Inc accumulated 20,781 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). 1.86M were reported by Citigroup. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Glendon Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.03% or 2.07M shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 25,500 shares. Forbes J M & Llp invested in 0.01% or 14,900 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 193,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 10.79 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 3.01 million shares. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) owns 4,793 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,983 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 28,163 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 89,543 shares. S Squared Limited owns 488,031 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0% or 25,464 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 1.83M shares. The Washington-based First Washington has invested 2.14% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 34,195 shares. Jefferies Group Lc invested in 0% or 92,794 shares. Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,955 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 19,538 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

