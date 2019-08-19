Usa Technologies (USAT) Holding Has Lifted by Perkins Capital Management Inc; Mcclain Value Management Cut Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake by $1.73 Million; Share Value Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.41M market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 1.09 million shares traded or 33.94% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 49,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 64,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 259,398 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan 2018 Annual Report Available Online NYSE:GIL – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Squared Technology Limited Liability Corp owns 488,031 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 89,543 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 970,888 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake. Franklin Resource, California-based fund reported 790,483 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability owns 31,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 4,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wasatch Inc has invested 0.08% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 13,863 are held by Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.02% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). North Run Capital LP accumulated 1.77% or 670,000 shares. 422,604 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Lc. Pnc Financial Service Gru has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Moreover, Foundation Cap Limited Company has 3.89% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 474,066 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.