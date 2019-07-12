Usa Technologies (USAT) Holder Perkins Capital Management Raised Its Position by $703,600; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lifted Its Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Holding by $613,210 as Share Price Declined

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 163,428 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 738,149 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp by 182,256 shares to 91,744 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,710 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,750 shares. Parametric Port Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 32,955 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Company owns 92,794 shares. Perkins Mngmt Inc reported 287,935 shares. Moreover, Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Liability has 0.43% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 600,501 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 17,518 shares. Trellus Company Ltd Liability Company holds 0.7% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 89,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 11,860 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 72,126 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Kistler invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 222,771 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 112,830 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has 2,053 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 222,900 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company owns 14,284 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 0.06% or 118,213 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability accumulated 0.17% or 56,780 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Exane Derivatives reported 4,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eastern Savings Bank stated it has 8,701 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1.24M were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Osborne Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,169 shares. Private Tru Na reported 24,474 shares. Avalon Lc accumulated 267,506 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

