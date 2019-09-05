Usa Technologies (USAT) Holder P-A-W Capital Has Lifted Holding; Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holder First Light Asset Management Raised Holding by $3.89 Million

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 518,681 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 228,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.27 million, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.46M market cap company. It closed at $13.36 lastly. It is down 8.68% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares to 772,579 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 293,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,111 shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 548,556 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 168,781 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). 16,485 were reported by Amer Intll Group Incorporated. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 11,789 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Redmile Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.00M shares. Birchview Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). The United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.41% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Boston Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 86,746 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 88,303 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc reported 198,804 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).