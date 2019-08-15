Usa Technologies (USAT) Holder First Washington Has Upped Holding by $1.92 Million; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.05 Million as Share Value Declined

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 72.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 341,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 132,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, down from 473,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.845. About 5.10M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 274,438 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Com has invested 0.04% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Llc reported 13,633 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 222,771 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 19,538 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 28,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Jefferies Gru Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 92,794 shares. 17,518 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). S Squared Technology Ltd has 488,031 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Trellus Mngmt Com invested in 0.7% or 89,000 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 0.19% or 1.14M shares. Moreover, Wasatch Advsr has 0.08% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 1.72 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 25,100 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares to 175,931 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,014 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Petrus Tru Company Lta has invested 0.06% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 10.06M shares. Gmt Capital reported 1.56% stake. Jnba Fincl Advsrs stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,015 are held by D E Shaw And Inc. Macquarie Gp holds 0.05% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 4.90M shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 41,334 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Virtu Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 15,026 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 17,838 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 1.73 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kessler Group Inc Limited Co holds 0.22% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 36,127 shares. 33,961 are held by Profund Ltd Com. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 9,264 shares. Dana Investment Advisors has 0.04% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 143,135 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 135,400 shares to 642,700 shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 217,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

