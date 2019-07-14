USA Technologies Inc. (USAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) and Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Technical & System Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Technologies Inc. 5 3.41 N/A -0.25 0.00 Nutanix Inc. 39 4.10 N/A -1.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see USA Technologies Inc. and Nutanix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has USA Technologies Inc. and Nutanix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nutanix Inc. 0.00% -104.1% -23.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given USA Technologies Inc. and Nutanix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nutanix Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Nutanix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46.25 consensus target price and a 69.04% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.46% of USA Technologies Inc. shares and 69% of Nutanix Inc. shares. USA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.34%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Nutanix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Technologies Inc. -0.52% 14.26% 57.18% 4.98% -51.37% 46.27% Nutanix Inc. 0.23% -5.02% -28.63% -11.89% -33.04% -7.69%

For the past year USA Technologies Inc. has 46.27% stronger performance while Nutanix Inc. has -7.69% weaker performance.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an enterprise cloud operating system in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its cloud operating system converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution; and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The companyÂ’s software products include Acropolis, which comprises Distributed Storage Fabric that replaces traditional storage arrays and delivers enterprise-grade data management across a range of storage protocols to support various enterprise applications, including virtualized and non-virtualized applications; and Application Mobility Fabric that enables enhanced levels of application placement, conversion, and migration across various hypervisors and public clouds. Its software products also comprise Prism, which delivers integrated virtualization and infrastructure management, operational analytics, search-first interface, and self-service and one-click administration solutions. The companyÂ’s solution addresses a range of workloads, such as enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. It serves customers in a range of industries comprising automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company also sells its services to service providers who utilize its operating system to provide various cloud-based services to their customers, including infrastructure-as-a-service offerings. Nutanix, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.