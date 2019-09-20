USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Reaches $7.52 After 8.00% Down Move; Martingale Asset Management LP Decreased Mantech Int’l A (MANT) Holding

The stock of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 248,946 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $462.52M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $6.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:USAT worth $37.00M less.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Mantech Int’l Corp A (MANT) stake by 6.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 9,604 shares as Mantech Int’l Corp A (MANT)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 139,521 shares with $9.19 million value, down from 149,125 last quarter. Mantech Int’l Corp A now has $3.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 62,375 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q Rev $473.2M; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q EPS 51c; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Rev $1.90B-$1.95B; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 EPS $2-EPS $2.08; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. $6.93M worth of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) was bought by Hudson Executive Capital LP.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $462.52 million. It creates and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold USA Technologies, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 31.97 million shares or 3.76% more from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited invested in 0.02% or 42,790 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Citigroup reported 19,666 shares. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 65,481 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Amalgamated Bancshares owns 10,454 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.04% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.09% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 60,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 6,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Lc has invested 0.01% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 4,133 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 10,450 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MANT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 25.31 million shares or 4.25% more from 24.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 22,722 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc owns 3,567 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 9,142 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh invested in 19,819 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Finance has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 30,529 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 10,865 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 34,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 13,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MANT’s profit will be $32.16 million for 28.78 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by ManTech International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 9,813 shares to 81,938 valued at $6.13M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vistra Energy Corp stake by 152,296 shares and now owns 244,876 shares. Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was raised too.