USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) and Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) and Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Technical & System Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Technologies Inc. 6 3.35 N/A -0.25 0.00 Varonis Systems Inc. 64 7.48 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates USA Technologies Inc. and Varonis Systems Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us USA Technologies Inc. and Varonis Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Varonis Systems Inc. 0.00% -32.2% -13.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given USA Technologies Inc. and Varonis Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Varonis Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Varonis Systems Inc. is $80, which is potential 16.87% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both USA Technologies Inc. and Varonis Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.46% and 92.9% respectively. About 9.34% of USA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Varonis Systems Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Technologies Inc. -0.9% -12.27% 17.08% 13.45% -51.44% 69.15% Varonis Systems Inc. 1.99% 15.46% 2.35% 25.06% 0.01% 35.94%

For the past year USA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Varonis Systems Inc.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text. This data contains an enterprise's financial information, product plans, strategic initiatives, intellectual property, and confidential employee, customer, or patient records. The company serves IT and business personnel who deploy its software for various uses, including data security, governance and compliance, user behavior analytics, archiving, search, and file synchronization and sharing. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.