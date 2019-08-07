USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) and Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Comparing side by side

USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) and Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Technical & System Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Technologies Inc. 6 3.30 N/A -0.25 0.00 Varonis Systems Inc. 63 7.60 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see USA Technologies Inc. and Varonis Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Varonis Systems Inc. 0.00% -32.2% -13.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for USA Technologies Inc. and Varonis Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Varonis Systems Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Varonis Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80 average price target and a 17.96% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.46% of USA Technologies Inc. shares and 92.9% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares. About 9.34% of USA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Varonis Systems Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Technologies Inc. -0.9% -12.27% 17.08% 13.45% -51.44% 69.15% Varonis Systems Inc. 1.99% 15.46% 2.35% 25.06% 0.01% 35.94%

For the past year USA Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Varonis Systems Inc.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text. This data contains an enterprise's financial information, product plans, strategic initiatives, intellectual property, and confidential employee, customer, or patient records. The company serves IT and business personnel who deploy its software for various uses, including data security, governance and compliance, user behavior analytics, archiving, search, and file synchronization and sharing. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.