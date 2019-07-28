Usa Financial Portformulas Upped Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $4.80 Million; Share Value Declined; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE)

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 955.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 11,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 1,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $309.18. About 894,459 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.37. About 929,655 shares traded or 23.35% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms DTE and Subs; Outlook Remains Negative; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $248,540 were bought by SHAW RUTH G.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.