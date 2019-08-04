Usa Financial Portformulas Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Farmers & Merchants Investments Boosted Holding in American Elec Pwr (AEP) by $334,241 as Shares Rose

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 4,027 shares as the company's stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,431 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 79,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.88M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire" on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St." on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 43,923 shares to 23,131 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.