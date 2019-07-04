Usa Financial Portformulas Trimmed By $4.38 Million Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake; Garrison Capital (GARS) Sentiment Is 1.44

Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 13 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 9 sold and decreased positions in Garrison Capital Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.66 million shares, down from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Garrison Capital Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 99.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 19,730 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 9 shares with $2,000 value, down from 19,739 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $11.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.63. About 585,116 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 8,553 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) has declined 17.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

Caxton Corp holds 8.16% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. for 1.23 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 92,456 shares. The Illinois-based Drw Securities Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 273,355 shares.

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.53 million for 7.89 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $111.38 million. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 17 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. Wells Fargo maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 9.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 17.93 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.