Usa Financial Portformulas Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $390,698; Arizona State Retirement System Raised Its Independent Bank Corp/Ma (INDB) Holding by $821,259 as Market Value Declined

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 6,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 97,015 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 90,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 9.71M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (INDB) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 10,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 53,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 43,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp/Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 56,683 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,856 shares to 313,503 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,558 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.