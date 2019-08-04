Usa Financial Portformulas Maintains Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN); Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding Maintained by Van Eck Associates Corp

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 955.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 11,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 12,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 1,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $305.24. About 506,498 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 26,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 245,945 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 219,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 604,817 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SRC Energy Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGL Energy Preferred: A 9.2% Yield With Low Balance Sheet Leverage – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intrepid and NGL Energy Partners Acquire Land and Successfully Permit Wells for a Produced Water Disposal Opportunity – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Axovant (AXGT) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,196.04 down -6.49 points – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: REGN, BR – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Proteostasis (PTI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

