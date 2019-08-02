Usa Financial Portformulas Maintains Holding in Exelon (EXC); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Boosted Its Holding by $509,646 as Share Price Rose

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 15,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13M shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – ASSA ABLOY AB ASSAb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 200 FROM SEK 195; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 365.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 27,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 35,517 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 7.85 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,236 shares to 15,892 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 121,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,872 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.63% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cibc Markets Corporation holds 0.05% or 130,434 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 212,728 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Bankshares has 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 30,682 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 949,594 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 55,533 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability. Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Trust holds 0.27% or 6,065 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 1,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 6.03M shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Lesa Sroufe & Communications stated it has 92,333 shares. Conning holds 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 29,818 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,589 shares to 23,384 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,353 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 0.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14,283 shares. One Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 37,199 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York holds 4.67% or 270,309 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 5.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullinan Associate invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited reported 471,541 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 113,386 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L has 26,550 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aviance Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 220,279 are owned by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. 131,255 were reported by Callahan Advsr Limited Liability. Envestnet Asset stated it has 1.45M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.