Usa Financial Portformulas Lifted Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Rose; Joel Isaacson & Company Increases Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 6,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,015 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 90,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.67 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 129.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 645,233 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Bank Of Stockton has 0.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,989 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 240,093 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 0.44% or 783,680 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 292,960 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Company accumulated 53,421 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.64% or 23.43M shares in its portfolio. Hartford Financial Management Incorporated reported 43,960 shares. Chatham invested in 8,991 shares. Naples Ltd Co reported 0.14% stake. 16,179 are owned by Monarch Cap Mngmt. British Columbia Corporation stated it has 1.35M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 26,892 were accumulated by Wilkins Inv Counsel. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc reported 1.19% stake. Iowa-based Hills Retail Bank Trust Communications has invested 0.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 309,843 were accumulated by Covington Cap Mngmt.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,236 shares to 15,892 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 23,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,503 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Gloomy Earnings? Communications Services Sector Could Top All S&P Components In Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson: Dividend Aristocrat With Strong Growth But An Unhealthy Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OK’s BD’s Venovo stent – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Becton Dickinson (BDX) Issues Statement on FDA Letter Related to Paclitaxel-Coated Devices – StreetInsider.com” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares to 88,257 shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,031 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).