Usa Financial Portformulas Lifted Its Exelon (EXC) Stake; Garde Capital Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding

Garde Capital Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 72.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garde Capital Inc sold 21,778 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Garde Capital Inc holds 8,336 shares with $354,000 value, down from 30,114 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $246.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 365.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp acquired 27,895 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 35,517 shares with $1.78 million value, up from 7,622 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $47.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 3.50M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 63,956 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested in 65,508 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 144,300 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Limited Com reported 336,242 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company holds 2.11% or 355,190 shares. First City Management has invested 1.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 263,661 shares. First In has 1.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bonness Enterp owns 78,608 shares. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 1.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc reported 775,766 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 69,480 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by LANKLER DOUGLAS M.

Garde Capital Inc increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 8,649 shares to 579,633 valued at $47.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 21,483 shares and now owns 779,761 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was raised too.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 14.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. Argus Research upgraded the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 12,640 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 0.3% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Raymond James Associate has 0.06% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 732,689 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs stated it has 0.19% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 4,149 are held by Agf Invs. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0.02% or 5,605 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 4,167 shares. First Advisors Lp stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund invested in 19,280 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 32,747 were accumulated by Covington Investment Advsr. Raymond James Fincl Svcs holds 151,952 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity. Aliabadi Paymon also sold $837,900 worth of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) shares.