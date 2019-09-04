Usa Financial Portformulas Lifted Its Exelon (EXC) Holding; Progressive Corp/The (PGR) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Position by $2.60 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp/The (PGR) by 31.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 36,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 77,069 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 113,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 503,852 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 365.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 27,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 35,517 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 2.00 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21,970 shares to 116,298 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 0.23% stake. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Co reported 388 shares stake. Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Com reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Limited, New York-based fund reported 35,841 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.49% or 111,216 shares. Guardian Cap LP owns 4,980 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.12% or 2.67M shares. 565,362 are held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated. 476,001 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 6,255 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Llc has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 165 shares. First Mercantile has 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6,850 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.57 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24,117 shares to 4,786 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,210 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).