Usa Financial Portformulas Increases Stake in Exelon (EXC); As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Grimes & Company Has Decreased by $947,934 Its Position

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 24,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,756 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 302,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 5.38M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 365.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 27,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,517 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 2.41M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.51 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18,475 shares to 83,976 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW) by 74,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio World Ex (GWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 23,070 shares to 21,503 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,786 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.