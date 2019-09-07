Usa Financial Portformulas Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN); Wetherby Asset Management Has Upped Westpac Bkg (WBK) Stake

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 19,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 67,845 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 128,834 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 06/05/2018 – Westpac CEO: Australia Central Bank Likely to Keep Rates Steady for Some Time; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP WBC.AX – AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WESTPAC’S MORTGAGE 90+ DAY DELINQUENCIES IN AUSTRALIA WERE 0.67%; 07/05/2018 – Australia’s ANZ cuts financial planner bonuses as inquiry reshapes an industry; 26/04/2018 – Westpac Mortgages 90+ Day Delinquencies in Australia 0.67% at End-December; 06/05/2018 – Westpac 1H Net Profit A$4.2 Billion, Up 7%; 20/03/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES MICHAEL CORREA AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER, ASIA-PAC; 26/04/2018 – Australia’s Westpac defends mortgage book as inquiry reveals poor controls; 26/03/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING. – DISPOSAL; 28/05/2018 – Westpac learns from ANZ’s mistakes in China; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H CASH PROFIT A$4.25B; EST. A$4.21B

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 955.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 11,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 12,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 1,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292. About 556,861 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,236 shares to 15,892 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 19,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings accumulated 327,467 shares. Malaga Cove Lc has invested 0.73% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Fred Alger Management Inc reported 80,743 shares. 39 are held by Kistler. Element Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,531 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0.03% or 85,792 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.46% stake. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 53,143 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 1,059 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 56,770 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 3,022 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 314,068 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 23,024 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 4,425 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 26,027 shares stake.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 30,249 shares to 18,599 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 7,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,254 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

