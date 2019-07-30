Usa Financial Portformulas Increases Holding in Foot Locker (FL); Platinum Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Intel (INTC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 686,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.39 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.93 million, up from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 59358.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 2.70 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 19,730 shares to 9 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,786 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 201,906 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa stated it has 5,244 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.37% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 17,660 shares. Nwq Inv Lc holds 0.04% or 30,599 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company reported 107,633 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.02% or 151,346 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 0.61% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 43,000 shares. Moreover, Virtu Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 9,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 77,578 are held by First Trust Advsr L P. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 32,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 352,133 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 186,700 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Reilly Advsrs Llc holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,056 activity.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $104.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.