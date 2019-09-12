Usa Financial Portformulas Increased Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.38 Million as Share Price Rose; Gofen & Glossberg Upped Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $1.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 8,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 150,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.77 million, up from 141,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 6.07 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 12,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 51,817 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75M, up from 39,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 27.74M shares. Meyer Handelman Com accumulated 0.22% or 30,393 shares. 5 are owned by Sageworth Tru Com. Advisor Prtn Ltd Com reported 1.03% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 191,415 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.83% stake. Country Trust Savings Bank has 651,381 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Monetta Service Incorporated has 2.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aldebaran Finance Incorporated holds 32,881 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Cibc World has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Menlo Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 4.8% or 49,915 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 56,112 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 8,788 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 29,192 were reported by Mengis Cap.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,758 shares to 161,057 shares, valued at $27.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 37,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,904 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 95,341 shares. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership owns 598,759 shares. Cim Inv Mangement invested in 0.12% or 2,197 shares. Fiera Capital Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Family Office Limited Company holds 26,630 shares. Junto Cap Limited Partnership reported 41,300 shares stake. Hengehold Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 2,200 shares. Davenport & Communications Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 368 shares. Argent Trust Com invested in 4,428 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bell Bancorporation holds 0.24% or 7,164 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com accumulated 33,055 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Webster Bankshares N A holds 0.76% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 36,344 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Llc holds 14,972 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And Com invested 0.84% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).