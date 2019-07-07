Usa Financial Portformulas Holds Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Price Rose While Pennsylvania Trust Co Lifted Its Holding

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,465 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, up from 86,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 529,228 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall & Sullivan Incorporated Wa reported 3.9% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Pittenger Anderson holds 67,195 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability reported 2,000 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 562,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 37,718 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited stated it has 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Nippon Life Global Americas holds 83,477 shares. Charter Com has invested 0.1% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 25,998 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 14,376 shares. Ameritas Prtn has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,331 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Whittier Trust owns 2,800 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,820 shares to 661,263 shares, valued at $32.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 25,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,915 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.29 million activity. DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D had sold 139,320 shares worth $9.29M.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. $4,737 worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested 1.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moody Bancshares Division owns 140,075 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation owns 289,973 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Bennicas And Associate holds 20,825 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Maple Mgmt accumulated 5,581 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loews Corporation holds 3,884 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Lc has invested 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ls Advsrs Ltd stated it has 176,155 shares. Forbes J M & Co Llp holds 2.68% or 112,572 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.14% or 5,409 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Victory Cap Management Inc holds 105,205 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cookson Peirce Inc holds 0.05% or 5,091 shares.