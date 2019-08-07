Usa Financial Portformulas Has Upped Stake in Exelon (EXC) by $1.39 Million; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Twitter (TWTR) Stake

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 12.31M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 365.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 27,895 shares as the company's stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 35,517 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 3.35 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Corp reported 0.32% stake. 24,704 are owned by North Star Management Corp. Bancshares Of The West invested in 0.07% or 11,953 shares. Smith Moore And Com holds 11,948 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Central Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Intrust Bancshares Na stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 5,129 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 1.07M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Carlson Capital Lp holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 671,016 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.13% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 20,237 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 34,507 shares.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 19,730 shares to 9 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,210 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Exelon Corporation's (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did You Miss Exelon's (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 11,700 shares to 12,379 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,730 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 2,359 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 4,400 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). M&T Financial Bank Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 80,518 shares. Everence Cap Management has invested 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 1.13% or 49,203 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Cibc Markets stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 439 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 109,819 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 4.72M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moore Lp holds 0.84% or 825,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Loeb Corp has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks – Twitter, McDonald's, Starbucks Rise Premarket – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: General Electric, Twitter and Baidu – Investorplace.com" published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Why Twitter Shares Are Higher Today – Benzinga" on May 22, 2019.