Usa Financial Portformulas Has Upped Foot Locker (FL) Position by $1.21 Million; Holder Oakbrook Investments Has Lifted Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Position

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 59358.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 20,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.66M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 98.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 8,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers (08/21) (TGT) (LOW) (RMAX) Higher; (JMIA) (PLCE) (CREE) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hyland joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr invested in 6,473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 4,512 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 6,400 shares. Mngmt holds 2.5% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 388,297 shares. Spectrum Management Inc reported 400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Ltd Company holds 4,804 shares. 34,079 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Hollencrest Mgmt holds 4,247 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 180,530 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 840 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Commerce Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 15,998 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 4,100 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 14,681 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated owns 92,611 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 3,125 shares to 3,170 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,182 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 19,730 shares to 9 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,892 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tyvor Capital Limited Liability has invested 5.3% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Prudential Financial has 0.16% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Mirae Asset Invests Company owns 19,486 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 1,223 shares. Northpointe Limited Liability Com holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 53,263 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 10,200 shares. King Luther Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 72,886 shares. 1,209 were accumulated by Asset One Ltd. Allstate holds 6,358 shares. Harris Associate Lp invested in 3.59M shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 21,677 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T State Bank Corporation owns 7,660 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 462,825 shares stake. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 148,856 shares.