Usa Financial Portformulas Has Lowered Its Aes (AES) Holding by $2.18 Million; Sasco Capital Has Increased Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $2.39 Million as Shares Declined

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington to Carlyle’s Novolex for $2.3 billion; 08/03/2018 – KEVIN CONROY IS SAID TO RESIGN FROM BOARD OF NEWELL BRANDS; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: Shareholders Will Benefit From Changes at Company; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Demands Change After Fifth Newell Brands Director Resigns; 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 3.50M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl by 431,481 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $45.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 286,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,182 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Illinois (NYSE:OI).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Newell Brands Must Maintain Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate SUSA To Hit $133 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Judge rules against hedge funds that challenged 2016 Jarden deal – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

