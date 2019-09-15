Usa Financial Portformulas Has Increased Anthem (ANTM) Position; Suvretta Capital Management Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Position By $41.69 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) stake by 62.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc acquired 246,682 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 640,000 shares with $108.45M value, up from 393,318 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) now has $466.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 30.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp acquired 1,370 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 5,847 shares with $1.68M value, up from 4,477 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $64.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 27.87% above currents $179.17 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23300 target in Friday, September 6 report. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

